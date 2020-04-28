|
Judith A. Emerson 67, of Longmeadow Road, Taunton MA, died on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at her brothers home in Rhode Island after a five year battle with breast cancer. She was born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late David L. and Melvina M. Emerson. Ms. Emerson loved music and was a piano teacher for most of her professional life. After graduating summa cum laude with a degree in elementary education from Barrington College in 1980, she worked at The Melody Shoppe in Swansea for 16 years, teaching piano to adults and children alike. She continued to teach piano on the side for the next decade, during which time she also worked in the seafood department at Shaws Supermarket, until she landed her dream job in 2007 - piano teacher at New Testament Christian School (now Legacy Christian Academy) in Norton MA. She touched the hearts of many students, families and faculty at the school over the next twelve years, and particularly relished showcasing her students talents and progress at her annual Christmas and Spring Recitals. A devoted member of the faith community known as Fathers House Family Church, now located in Dighton MA and formerly of Raynham, Ms. Emerson made weekly visits with the pastor to local nursing homes and senior centers as part of the Churchs musical ministry, and eventually became a Sunday school teacher. She spent many hours preparing Bible study lessons that often involved arts and crafts and created an inventory of lessons for future classes and teachers. She was especially fond of the annual "Church in the Park" a summer celebration - a collaborative outreach effort involving Fathers House and a number of other local churches - and knitted hundreds of hats and scarfs for distribution to grateful attendees. Ms. Emerson enjoyed swimming at the beach in Little Compton, RI, watching Piping Plovers and collecting Irish Moss to make blancmange, gathering blueberries and rosehips to make jam and jelly, and tending the gardens at the family homestead on Burt Street. Like her mom, she had a green thumb with Christmas Cactus and African Violets. She leaves a brother, Robert D. Emerson, and his wife Jeanette of Little Compton, RI, and three nieces, Audrey K. Emerson, Sydney L. Emerson, and Laney M. Emerson. Burial arrangements will be private and a memorial service will be held later when circumstances are more conducive to such gatherings. Donations in Judiths memory may be made to Fathers House Family Church, 207 Main Street, Dighton, MA 02715, Legacy Christian Academy, 1 New Taunton Avenue, Norton, MA 02766, or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangement by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website okeefewade.com to sign our online guestbook, Obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020