Judith A. (Cotter) Jones of Taunton, passed away on Monday, September, 21, 2020 at Marian Manor in Taunton at the age of 80. She was the beloved wife to the late Kenneth E. Jones, Sr. Judith was the daughter of Bernard Cumiskey and the late Margaret (Cotter) Cumiskey. She was a life-long resident of Taunton and worked for the Raynham School Department as a cafeteria worker for many years. Judith was a devout Catholic. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Taunton and a member of the St. Jude the Apostle Womens Guild. She was also a member and past President of the Taunton Womens Club. In her spare time, Judith loved to get lost in a good movie. She enjoyed socializing with friends from her clubs and most of all spending time with her beloved family. She is survived by her son; Kenneth E. Jones, Jr. and wife Nancy of Taunton, brothers; Bernard Cumiskey and wife Patricia of Taunton, James Cumiskey and wife Yvette of Taunton, Thomas Cumiskey and wife Angela of Taunton; sisters: Margaret Vargas and husband Kenneth of Taunton, Helen Magnan and husband Raymond of RI and Joan King of Taunton; granddaughter: Regina Lopes of Taunton and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, Judith is predeceased by her sister; Mary Sullivan. Visiting hours have been omitted. Family and Friends are welcome to meet at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St. Taunton, on Monday September 28th, 2020 for a 11:00 a.m Funeral Mass. Burial will private. For directions or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.r-mfh.com
.