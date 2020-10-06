Judith Wittig, age 79, passed away peacefully in Avon, CT on September 17, 2020 following a brief illness. Judith was preceded in death by her husband John H. Wittig of Taunton. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late George & Dorothy (Davis) Brimicombe. Judy was a resident of Taunton until moving to CT in 2018. She attended Taunton schools and was a graduate of Defiance College in Ohio. She enjoyed planting flowers each spring, and watching the birds, especially hummingbirds, who frequented her garden. She loved reading, listening to music, walking her grand-dogs, and spending her winters in the Palm Springs, CA area with her son, as well as the gulf coast of FL with dear friends. Judy adored her last two years in CT which brought her closer to family, and loved attending her grandchildrens activities and sporting events. Above all, she cherished her time with family and friends, and lived life to its fullest. Judy is survived by her two loving sons, Carl P. Wittig of Rancho Mirage, CA and Johann C. Wittig and his wife Ellen of Avon, CT. She also leaves her two beloved grandchildren, Leighton G. Wittig and Hannah M. Wittig, both of Avon, CT and her sister Jane Chenault of VA. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, October 10th at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will be in Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
