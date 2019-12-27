|
|
Julia B. (Lemieux) Walsh of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve at the age of 89. Julia was the loving wife of forty-nine years to Leonard M. Walsh Jr. who predeceased her in 2005. She was the youngest daughter in a family of eight children to the late Philip & Julia (Masterson) Lemieux of Taunton, MA. A graduate of Taunton High School in 1948. Julia started her career at Reed & Barton as a hand model and secretary. In 1955 Julia married Lenny and went on to have four children and stayed home to raise them. She returned to work as the Executive Assistant to the bank president at Mechanics Co-op bank until her retirement in 1998. In 2004 she was elected to the banks Board of Directors, as the 2nd woman director in the banks 127-year history. She was also an active member of both St. Andrew the Apostle in Taunton and St. Anns Church in Raynham. The love of her life was her family and friends. Julia loved hosting multiple holidays parties and backyard cookouts with Lenny. Spending time on Cape Cod with her family in the summer and cross-country skiing in New Hampshire in the winter. Later in life she enjoyed golfing and playing dominoes with her friends and spending time with her twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Julia is survived by her son Daniel Walsh and wife Debra, daughters Julie Wyman and her husband Peter, Mary Dunderdale and her husband Marc, as well as her daughter in-law Kim Walsh. She was predeceased by her son Timothy Walsh. Julia was Grammie to twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Julia is also survived by her brother William Lemieux and his wife Mary, a niece and three nephews. She is predeceased by four brothers (Charlie, Phil, Ned, Robert) and two sisters (Rita and Lillian). A Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anns Church, Raynham on Monday, December 30th at 10 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the Okeefe-Wade Funeral Home, Taunton on Sunday, December 29th from 4 to 7pm. Donations in Julias memory may be sent to Girls Inc. of Taunton, 131 Arlington Street, Taunton, MA 02780. Visit our website okeefe wade.com to sing our online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019