Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie M. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie M. Phillips Obituary
Julie M. Phillips, in Taunton, passed September 13, 2019, age 95, passed away in Morton Hospital following a brief illness. Julie was the wife of the late George Phillips. She was born in Marlboro, Mass., the daughter of the late Anthony and Virginia (Berni) Borella. Julie was educated in Marlboro schools and was a resident of Raynham since 1960. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother and friend to all that knew her. Julie was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Raynham, where she served as the secretary of the Women's Guild for many years. Julie enjoyed reading, crocheting, traveling, baking, watching the Red Sox and above all spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her beloved children; Mary Joyce Phillips of East Taunton, George Jr. and wife Benedyne of Nuevo, Calif., Ronald G. of Raynham and Nora Sargent and husband James of Raynham, her grandchildren; Reyna Phillips, Rebecca Phillips, Jennifer Sargent and Sarah Castro and her husband Todd, her great-grandchildren; Giovanni DeAngelo, Brittany Castro, Lillyanna Castro and Jack Castro, her siblings; the late Primo Borella, Guido Borella, Richard Borella, Mary Belbusti, Erma Connors and Louise Arnold. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Thursday, September 19 at 9:45 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Ann's Church in Raynham at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant St. Cemetery in Raynham. Visit website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now