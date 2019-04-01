Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Marys Church
Taunton, MA
In Falmouth, March 25, 2019, Julio C. Ocasio, age 27, pas- sed away unexpect- edly. Julio was the companion of Nicole Gon- calves and their two daughters all of Taunton. Born in Taunton, the son of Orlando and Elana (Perez) Ocasio of East Taunton. Funeral home visitation will be prior to the Mass at OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, April 3rd from 9-10:30am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Marys Church in Taunton. Burial in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Complete obituary can be viewed on okeefewade.com To sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions, visit our website www.okeefewade.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
