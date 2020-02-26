|
|
June E. (Borges) Douglas passed away peacefully at the young age of 80 on February 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. June was born in Taunton, MA where she was an elementary teacher. When she met her future husband, she moved to Cicero, NY where she continued to be a devoted teacher at Lakeshore Road Elementary School in the North Syracuse Central School District until her retirement in 2001. Nurturing her students was her passion. She was the beloved wife of Lincoln G. Douglas, Jr. for 51 years and loving mother of Lincoln G. Douglas, III (Liz Wurtz) and Elizabeth E. Douglas. She was the daughter of the late Seth and Dorothy (Rose) Borges and sister of Seth Richard (Pauline) Borges, Helen (Borges) Hatchett and Frances (Borges) Harris. She was the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and devoted niece of Evelyn (Rose) Bois who helped raise her prior to June entering school. June loved flowers, gardening, baking, art, making crafts, music, dance, and the elusive hummingbird. She proudly cheered on the Syracuse University basketball team. Traveling, both domestically and internationally, was something she enjoyed as well as long motorcycle trips with her husband. Visitation and services will be Saturday, February 29th at Fergerson Funeral Home, North Syracuse, NY. Donations may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St, Liverpool, NY 13088.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020