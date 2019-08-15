Home

Justin Higgins of Taunton, 38, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born to parents Pamela and Rick Higgins on January 25,1981 in Hyannis, MA. He will be remembered as a jolly; kind hearted young man with perseverance. In wake of his sudden passing he is survived by his devoted mother, Pamela Higgins, grandparents, two sisters, young niece, many aunts, uncles and cousins that will hold fond memories dear. His calling hours are being held Thursday 08/15/19 at Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth, MA from 2 pm to 4 pm. "Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon;" - Rossiter Worthington Raymond.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
