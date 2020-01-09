|
Karen L. Shutts, age 55, of Taunton, Ma passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Morton Hospital surrounded by her children. She was born in Malone, NY on January 26, 1964. She was the loving daughter of the late Donald & Esther Griffin Shutts. Karen grew up in Moira, NY and attended Brushton-Moira Central School. As a young adult she moved to Brockton, Ma where she lived for many years and attended Massasoit Community College. Karen is survived by her 6 children: Daniel Shutts of Norton, Ricky Norton and his partner Katie Hackett of North Dighton, Kristal Norton and her fianc Ryan Beck of Norton, Kelsey Shutts of Fall River, Zachary Salm and Kendra Salm both of Taunton. She was the loving grandmother of four grandchildren; Ryan and Owen Beck; Grayson and Everleigh Norton. She leaves behind 5 siblings: Robin Shutts, Gary Shutts, Thomas Shutts, Corrine Niles, and Cheryl McClain all of Moira, NY. Karen was pre-deceased by her brother Donald Shutts. The service in celebration of Karens life will be held on her birthday Sunday, January 26th, 2020 @5PM at The Union Congregational Church, 105 Pleasant St. East Bridgewater, MA 02337.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020