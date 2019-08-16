|
Karen Mary Coughlin (Rivieccio) loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Paul David Coughlin. Karen was born in Somerville, MA, the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (OBrien) Rivieccio. Karen met her husband Paul at 13 when they began High School at Saint Marys Annunciation in Cambridge. They were high school sweethearts who married in 1970 at Saint Marys Annunciation in Cambridge. In 1978 they relocated their family from Cambridge to Plymouth where they raised their four children, Colleen, Brie, Brendan and Liam. As a young mother Karen devoted herself and her time to her family and her church. In 1982 Karen began her career in Religious education as Home school educator at St Bonaventures Parish in Manomet. After her children were grown, she returned to higher education and received her Bachelors Degree from Curry College. Following that she received her Masters in Religious Studies from St John's Seminary. Karen had two passions, her first a devotion to teaching, her second sharing her devotion and knowledge with her young and old friends. Karen joined Holy Family Parish in 2006 as the head of religious education where she built her second family. One that was based on her unending devotion to her faith and love, she nurtured so many and helped others deepen their own faith. Over the years Karen provided their home and support to many children from all over the world, giving them a foundation to build and a launching pad to leading their own lives. Mostly she found joy spending time with her husband of 49 years, her children and her grandchildren who lovingly and adoringly called her Grammy. Karens spirit and fortitude was one that could move mountains. Always smiling and cheerful, she passed on her positivity and love to everyone she met. Her spirit, joy and enthusiastic Hi-Ya will be truly missed. Besides her beloved husband Paul, Karen is survived by her loving children; Brendan Coughlin and wife Lisa of Holly Springs, NC, and Liam Coughlin and wife Heidi of North Easton, MA and a son in law William Gardner, Jr. She was the grandmother of William (Billy) 15, Abigail 12, Cara 7, Declan 6 and Regan 4. Karen also joins daughters Colleen Erin Coughlin and Bridget Delia Gardner in Heaven. Visiting hours will be held in Holy Family Church 372 Middleboro Ave, East Taunton, MA 02718 on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2 to 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated on Monday, August 19th at 10 am in Holy Family Church. Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Franklin, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Parrish in East Taunton, MA or Our Lady of the Lords Parrish in Carver, MA. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral home of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019