Karl Louis Marvel, 67, passed away on August 17, 2018 in California. He was the loving husband of Marlene (Peloquin) Marvel. Karl was born in Taunton and was the son of Rena (Dechamplain) Marvel and the late Gerard Marvel. Karl was a graduate of Coyle Cassidy High School and Bristol Community College and served his country honorably in the US Navy during Vietnam. Karl was employed as a an aerospace engineer for over 20 years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 611, Taunton and the American Legion of Raynham. Karl was also a member of the Taunton Area Vietnam Vets and was a proud patriot. Karl was an easy going, intelligent and sociable man and he will be deeply missed. Surviving in addition to his wife Marlene is his aunt, Laurette Dechamplain. Private arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. To light a memorial candle or sign the online register, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019