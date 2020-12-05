1/1
Karolyn Sikorski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karolyn (Stritter) Sikorski, 70, of Taunton, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John "Jack" Sikorski Jr. Karolyn was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Karl and Edith (Munroe) Stritter. Mrs. Sikorski was a graduate of Taunton High School and worked for Stonehill College in Easton for many years in the mailroom. She was a loving Wife, Mother and Friend to all who knew her. She was also an avid beach goer and loved animals especially Golden Retrievers. Survivors are a son: Michael Boudreau and his wife Kara of Medfield, MA; a beautiful granddaughter: Ava; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Karl Stritter. Calling Hours for Mrs. Sikorski will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home at all times. To sign the guest book (available online only), for facility directions or to view her tribute page go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requested for donations to be made to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at www.aspca.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved