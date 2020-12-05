Karolyn (Stritter) Sikorski, 70, of Taunton, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John "Jack" Sikorski Jr. Karolyn was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Karl and Edith (Munroe) Stritter. Mrs. Sikorski was a graduate of Taunton High School and worked for Stonehill College in Easton for many years in the mailroom. She was a loving Wife, Mother and Friend to all who knew her. She was also an avid beach goer and loved animals especially Golden Retrievers. Survivors are a son: Michael Boudreau and his wife Kara of Medfield, MA; a beautiful granddaughter: Ava; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Karl Stritter. Calling Hours for Mrs. Sikorski will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home at all times. To sign the guest book (available online only), for facility directions or to view her tribute page go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requested for donations to be made to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at www.aspca.org
.