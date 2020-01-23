|
Katherine McKinnon, age 81, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital following a lengthy illness on January 19, 2020. Katherine was the loving and devoted wife of the late Donald Mckinnon of Raynham for 58 years. She was born in Brighton, the daughter of the late Francis & Mary (Finneran) Lyons. Katherine was educated in Stoughton schools and a graduate of Stoughton High School, class of 1957. She was a resident of Raynham since 1960. Katherine worked for many years for the former Caldors Department Store in Taunton and also J & R Engineering and also for the Raynham school department for the cafeteria. Katherine was a volunteer for Hospice, she was a former Cub Scout Mom, she was very active in supporting her husbands political career, looked forward to her get togethers with her high school friends the Club Girls, and also her get togethers with the Welchs, Lynns and Smallhovers. She also enjoyed Cape Cod visits, attending her grandchildrens events and spending time with family. Katherine was the mother of; James Mckinnon and wife Gail of Taunton, Laura Caron and husband David of Raynham and Shawn Mckinnon and wife Lori of Milford, her brother Frank Lyons and wife Herberta of Stoughton and her late siblings; Joanne Leif, Mary Picard, Gerald Lyons and Paul Lyons, her beloved grandchildren; Donald Mckinnon and Dylan Richardson of Taunton, Molly Caron of Boston, Jacob Caron of Raynham and Ashley Casey of Milford. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and her dear friend Susan Peabody. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, January 25th from 8-10am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anns Church in Raynham at 10:30am. Burial will be in Pleasant St. Cemetery in Raynham. Donations in Katherines memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Raynham Veterans Memorial, 558 South Main St. Raynham, MA 02767, Attn. Debra Dooney. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020