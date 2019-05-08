Kathleen A. (Wenzel) Bullard, 72, of Taunton passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Rhode Island. She was the wife of fifty-one years to Donald H. Bullard. Kathleen was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Eugene Wenzel and Phylis (Jager) Overstreet. She graduated from UMASS Amherst with a Bachelors degree in Education in 1968. Mrs. Bullard worked as a sixth grade teacher at the Parker Middle School for the City of Taunton School Department for over twenty-years, retiring in 2008. Kathleen was dedicated to her family and cherished the time she spent with them especially her grandson Shawn. Survivors besides her husband are a daughter: Heather L. Bullard of Taunton; a son: Scott C. Bullard of Billings, MT ; a grandson: Shawn; two sisters: Joan of Ware, MA; and Eileen of New Hampshire; along with several nieces and nephews. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-5pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book facility directions go to www.hathawyfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary