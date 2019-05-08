Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Kathleen A. Bullard

Kathleen A. Bullard Obituary
Kathleen A. (Wenzel) Bullard, 72, of Taunton passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Rhode Island. She was the wife of fifty-one years to Donald H. Bullard. Kathleen was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Eugene Wenzel and Phylis (Jager) Overstreet. She graduated from UMASS Amherst with a Bachelors degree in Education in 1968. Mrs. Bullard worked as a sixth grade teacher at the Parker Middle School for the City of Taunton School Department for over twenty-years, retiring in 2008. Kathleen was dedicated to her family and cherished the time she spent with them especially her grandson Shawn. Survivors besides her husband are a daughter: Heather L. Bullard of Taunton; a son: Scott C. Bullard of Billings, MT ; a grandson: Shawn; two sisters: Joan of Ware, MA; and Eileen of New Hampshire; along with several nieces and nephews. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2-5pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book facility directions go to www.hathawyfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 8, 2019
