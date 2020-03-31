|
Kathleen L. Conway of Taunton, age 54, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, following a period of failing health. Kathleen was born in Taunton, the daughter of late Thomas and Jean (Vaughan) Conway. She was a lifelong resident of Taunton and a graduate of Taunton High School. She loved gardening, horses, fishing and horseback riding. Kathleen was a loving, caring person, with a gentle soul. She cherished all of the time she spent with her family and friends. Kathleen is survived by her beloved son, Matthew Mirka, her brother Kenneth Conway and wife Donna of East Taunton, her brother in law, Christopher Johnson of East Taunton, nieces Brenda Brennan, Jennifer Johnson, nephew Christopher Johnson and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves her aunt and caregiver Mary Vaughan of Taunton, who was like a mother to her. Kathleen was the sister of the late Janice (Conway) Johnson and Michael 'Porky"Conway. She was also the aunt to the late Thomas and Jamie Conway. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Funeral services are private at the request of the family. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020