Kathleen M. Chiverton, 63, of Assonet passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Born in Pittsburgh; she was the daughter of the late Robert and Luella (Devine) DeBourke. Ms. Chiverton was a graduate of Winchester High School, and went on earn a bachelors degree in hotel, restaurant and travel administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She was a communicant of St. Annes Church in Raynham. Kathleen enjoyed crocheting, and loved animals. She leaves behind her son Michael Chiverton and his wife Taylor of Raynham, grandson Troy Chiverton, her brother Richard DeBourke and his wife Hae Young of South Korea, nephew Robert DeBourke of New Hampshire, and Sheana DeBourke of New Hampshire. Calling Hours for Ms. Chiverton will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the facility at all times. To sign the guestbook, or for facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Burial will be held privately.