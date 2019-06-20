Kathleen M. (Gavin) Randall, age 72 of Taunton, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Country Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Newburyport, MA, with her loving family by her side. Kathleen was born in Albany, NY, a daughter of the late Captain James and Gertrude (Newman) Gavin. Before retiring, Kathleen was a Registered Nurse for over forty years. She was a loving and caring person who was devoted to her family and friends and cherished time spent with them. Kathleen was a true lover of music, and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. She was the loving mother of Juliette Randall of East Taunton and Dylan Randall of Georgetown, MA, grandmother of Ella and Lilah Randall. Kathleen was also the sister of Jim Gavin of FL, Kevin Gavin, Judy Gleason and Karen Gavin all of RI. Kathleens funeral will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 9 am followed by a funeral service at 10 am in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. Interment will follow in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, East Taunton. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Sunday, June 23rd from 2 to 5 pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to; the in Kathleens memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary