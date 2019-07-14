Kathleen P. Burt, 81, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Richard Burt, with whom she shared almost 60 years of marriage. Kathleen was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late William Hinchcliffe and Bridget (Grant). Kathleen attended local schools and had a long, distinguished career as a nurse, first as a registered nurse at Morton Hospital for many years and later as an oncology nurse for Dr. McNamees office in Taunton. She was dedicated to serving patients and treasured her relationships with them, their families, and most of all, her colleagues. In her spare time, Kathleen was an avid golf and tennis player. She cherished summers at the beach with her family in Little Compton, RI, and traveling the world with her husband Richard. Most of all, Kathleen adored her eight grandchildren. Known as 'Nana', she proudly cheered them on and never missed special moments in their lives. To everyone who knew her, Kathleen will be remembered as a smart, kind and faith-filled woman with a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit who was always willing to help others. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Elizabeth A. Gianfelice and her husband James of Wilbraham, Karen P. Kawa and her husband Paul of Mansfield, Richard F. Burt and his wife Pamela of West Hartford, CT, and Suzanne Murray and her husband Paul of Raynham; sister, Maureen Donahue of Somerset; grandchildren, James, Daniel, Elizabeth, Karolyn, Douglas, Thomas, John and William; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, William, John, Helen, Donald and her twin sister Eileen. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9 AM from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave. Taunton, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Ann Church, 660 N. Main St., Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in the Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made the MA Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 60 Walnut St. #102, Wellesley, MA 02481. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com Published in Taunton Gazette on July 14, 2019