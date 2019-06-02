|
|
Kathleen P. Ryan, 64, of Brockton, passed away from cancer complications on May 28, 2019. Kathy was a postal carrier in Norton for 32 years and worked with many people from the Taunton area. Kathy was the beloved wife of Fred Ryan for 23 years and leaves her loving family and friends. Following cremation, all are welcome to memorial calling hours Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton, her funeral Wednesday from Waitt Funeral Home at 9 a.m. and memorial Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Parish, 71 East Main St. Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to South Shore Hospital, 55 Fogg Rd. South Weymouth MA 02190. https://www.southshorehealth.org/give Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 2, 2019