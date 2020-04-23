|
Kathleen (Leonard) Vintro, age 89 of Raynham, passed away on April 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Leonard Vintro. Kathleen was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Alfred and Marion (Thomson) Leonard. Before retirement, Mrs. Vintro worked as a teaching aide for the Raynham School Dept. Kathleen enjoyed working with the children at the school, enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cooking and helping others. Most of all Kathleen enjoyed time spent with her family. Besides her beloved husband Leonard of over 66 years, she is survived by her loving daughters; Paula Vintro of Raynham and Joyce Fowler and her husband Mark of East Taunton, two grandchildren; Justine and Joshua and a great-grandchild, Everleigh. She was the sister of Wilma Pirozzi of Taunton, and sister of the late David Leonard, William Leonard, Mary Molly Courcy and the late Florence Leonard (Sr. Anthony Joseph). A private grave-side service will be held in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Holy Family Church, East Taunton. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020