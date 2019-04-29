Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Keith K. Hoffman Obituary
In Wellington, FL., Keith K. Hoffman, age 87, passed away suddenly at home on April 11, 2019. Keith was the husband of Gabriela (Camara) Hoffman of both Raynham and Wellington, FL. He was born in Milwa- ukee, WI, the son of the late Leonard and Hannah (Soer- son) Hoffman. He served his country honorably during the Korean War in the USMC, receiving a Purple Heart Award for his brave service. Keith enjoyed recording music, H.O.s Trains, traveling, his home in Florida and above all was a devoted husband, father and grand- father who cherished his time with family. Keith was the stepfather of Glenn Guillemette and his wife Patricia of Wellfleet, MA, Dennis Guillemette and wife Wendy of Taunton and Debra Pohl and husband Robert of Raynham, proud grandfather of; Sarah Pohl of Bridgewater, Jennifer Pohl of Raynham, Jason Guillemette of Dunstable and Michael Guillemette of Wakefield, great grandfather of; Kellan and Joslyn Lang of Raynham. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, May 1st at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will follow at the Bourne National Cemetery at 1:15pm. To sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions, visit our website www.okeefewade.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
