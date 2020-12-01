1/1
Kelly J. Ocampo
Kelly J. (McGrath) Ocampo, 55, of East Freetown, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. She had spent the last ten years with her husband Rene M. Ocampo. Kelly was born in Taunton the daughter of Diane (Avila) McGrath of Taunton and the late Neil McGrath. Kelly attended Taunton High School. She then went on to work for the TMLP. While working for the TMLP, Kelly went on to earn her Associates degree from Newbury College and then a bachelors degree from Curry College in 2017. Kelly enjoyed traveling, cooking, fitness, golfing and working in her gardens. Survivors besides her husband and mother are a daughter, Holly Leonard and her wife Lynne of Ipswich and their children Maddison and Grace of Ipswich, step children Austin and Evan Ocampo of East Freetown; a brother, Michael McGrath and his wife Amanda and their daughter Maeve of Taunton. She is also survived by several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins and several nieces and nephews. Calling Hours for Kelly will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. A Mass of Christian burial with a service cast will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10am in Saint Bernards Church, South Main Street, Assonet. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, directly to the church. (Social distancing, facial coverings are required at the funeral home and church) Please visit Kellys tribute page at www.hathwayfunerals.com to sign the guest book (available online only), view the service cast, and for funeral home or church directions or call 508 822-3318. Flowers are omitted donations in her memory can be made to Girls Incorporated 131 Arlington Street, Taunton, MA 02780

Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
