Kenneth L. Berry, 88, of Taunton, formerly of Easton, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Life Care Center of Raynham after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Madelyn L. (Blake) Willis Berry of Taunton and the late Gail (Bush) Berry. Born in Gloversville, NY., a son of the late Frank and Ada (Blanchette) Berry, he was raised and educated in Gloversville. A veteran of the US Navy, he served as a Sonarman Second Class during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Kenneth began his career as an engineer and was employed with General Electric in NY. Later, he became a defense system engineer and was employed with Raytheon Company of Sudbury and retired from General Dynamics of Taunton. A founding member of the Easton Baptist Church, he was a past member of the American Legion in Easton and he enjoyed fishing, playing bocce, and kite flying. He would often travel to NorthStar, Ontario, Canada and enjoyed vacationing on cruise ships and loved his favorite desserts of maple walnut or chocolate almond ice cream. In addition to his wife Madelyn, he is survived by his children, Mark Berry of ME., Colleen Petrie of NY., David Berry of Easton, Laura Matakanski of Mansfield, Steven Berry of Brockton, Aaron Berry of GA., Joseph Berry of Middleboro and John Berry of NJ.; his step-children, Peter Willis of Raynham, Charles Willis of Lakeville and Robert Willis of VT.; 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late James Berry, Robert Berry, Myrtle Saltsman, Elsie Lucinda Bousquit and Douglas Berry. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Easton Baptist Church. Donations in Kenneths memory may be sent to the Easton Baptist Church, 197 Bay Road, Easton. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019