Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
8:30 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Suffield, CT
Kenneth R. Mayo Obituary
Kenneth R. Mayo, 86, of Suffield, beloved husband of Joyce M. (Conaty) Mayo passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Johnson Memorial Hospital, Stafford Springs. Born August 26, 1932 in Quincy, MA son of the late Malcolm and Louise (Murphy) Mayo he grew up in Taunton, MA. His family will receive friends Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-5 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. Family and friends may gather Monday, July 15, 2019 at 8:30 AM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph Church, Suffield. Burial with military honors will be in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, MA. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to your local food bank. To leave on-line condolences and read the entire obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 12, 2019
