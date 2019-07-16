|
Kevin James Coleman July 19, 1957 | July 7 th , 2019. Kevin James was the youngest son of William and Edith (Boyd) Coleman and husband to Susan Coleman. Kevin was a lifelong resident of Taunton, from the Village of Oakland; where he cultivated his ability and knowledge and built his business Coleman Auto body & Restoration. Kevin was affectionately known for his honesty and passion to connect with businesses as well as generations of the same family, because of his gracious and welcoming way. More importantly, it is where he fostered his love for God and his Christian faith that began at St. Pauls Church. Kevin James was a classic, timeless soul with a vivacious & ardent personality. An illustrious man and loving Dad, Papa and Son. He was a faithful, caring and loving husband to his wife Susie. Kevin had many hobbies and passions in life, but none as great as his family. Suzanne Vieira and her five children, of Norton, Nicholas Vieira of Taunton, Steven & Cindy (Charles) Vieira & their four boys of Taunton. It was with open hearts and steady hands that his loving family surrounded Kevin with laughter, good natured fun and companionship, throughout his life, especially over the last 28 months, while he was at home. It was also where they had the comfort of saying a last Love you and See you later He leaves great memories with many dear friends, in which he imparted a small part of himself, always happy to combine his personality with anothers interests. He showed his kind generosity and gave to all without expectations of anything in return! This world was truly a better place with Kevin in it, and he will be greatly missed by many. Memorial Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton, on Thursday July 18th, 2019 from 3-6 PM with a Memorial Service at 5:30 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www. memorialcremation.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 16, 2019