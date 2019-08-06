Home

Kevin M. McGrath

Kevin M. McGrath Obituary
Kevin M. McGrath, 56, died August 4, 2019 unexpectedly in Boothbay Harbor, ME. He was born November 23, 1962 to Charles and Patricia McGrath. Kevin visited Boothbay Harbor in the summer of 1983, he loved the harbor so much he never left. He worked at Grays Wharf, BIW, and as a stern man for many years. He was a 1980 graduate of Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical School and served for four years in the Army National Guard. Kevin was very proud of his 28 years of sobriety. He was predeceased by his father, step father David Brown, and nephew Steven Auvil. He is survived by his mother of Saco, ME. Brother Paul McGrath and wife MJ of Athol, Mass. Brother Tim McGrath and Wife Jen of Biddeford, ME. Sister Maggie Miles and husband Mike of Wiscasett, ME. Sister Theresa DeRepentigny and husband Dan of Old Orchard Beach, ME. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Aunt Katherine McGrath of Catholic Charities out of Boston, Massachusetts. There will be a memorial service Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5-7pm at Halls Funeral Home in Boothbay, ME.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
