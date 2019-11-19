Home

Taunton Funeral Home
8 Crapo St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 821-7771
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lafayette Club
18 Lakeview Ave
Taunton, MA
View Map
Kirk R. Silvia


1947 - 2019
Kirk R. Silvia Obituary
Kirk R. Silvia, age 45, of Taunton passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in Middleboro, MA on March 15, 1974, he was a loving son of Cindy J. (Wood) Benson of Taunton and the late Joseph A. Silvia. Kirk was educated in Taun- ton schools and lived the majority of his life in Taunton. He had formerly been employed as a roofer and loved spending time with his family, riding motorcycles and times spent at the ocean. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his devoted brothers: Kevin H. Wilbur of Quincy, Keith A. Wilbur and his wife Sherry of Raynham, Kenneth R. Wilbur and his wife Donna of Rockland and the late Kyle J. Aranjo. He was the dear nephew of Reilly Silvia of Connecticut and Lisa Silvia of Cape Cod. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of his life on Sunday, November 24th from 12:00-4:00 P.M. at the Lafayette Club, 18 Lakeview Avenue in Taunton. Funeral home visiting hours have been omitted. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Taunton Memorial Funeral Home, 8 Crapo St., Taunton. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
