Kyla Marie Whalley, age 31, of Taunton & Fall River passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2020. Kyla was the daughter of the late Michelle Smith and the late Steven Whalley, Sr. She is survived by her two year old son Julian Chaves, her significant other Andrew Chaves, and her brother Steven Whalley, Jr. Kyla was born and educated in Taunton, a 2007 graduate of Taunton High School. She was employed as a CNA and personal health care assistant. She enjoyed kayaking and fishing. Her greatest joy was being a loving, devoted mother to Julian. They recently went apple and pumpkin picking and enjoyed nightly walks in the early evening when they looked for the moon. Kyla leaves her grandfather Robert L. Smith and his wife Joan, her loving Auntie Janine Spencer (Kenneth), her cousin Kendra Spencer with whom she shared a special bond, her niece Laila Pacheco, and her loyal and loving lifelong friend Amanda Daggett . She was predeceased by her Nana, Carol Smith. In addition she leaves her aunt Patty White and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice, in Kylas memory. Memorial Visitation for Kyla will be held in the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton from 1pm-3pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required inside the facility at all times.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
