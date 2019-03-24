Laura L. (Vieira) Lopes, age 94 of Raynham affectionately known as Vavo to all, passed away on March 20, 2019 at Marian Manor, peacefully and now sleeping with the angels. She was the former wife of the late Manuel Lopes Laura was born on June of 1924 the smallest baby ever born at the former Mt. Hope Hospital in North Dighton, MA weighing 2lbs 2oz. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Fernandes) Vieira, Sr. Before retiring, Mrs. Lopes was employed as a nursing assistant with Paul A. Dever, Taunton State Hospital and in later years cared for many people in their homes. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading. Laura was such a loving and caring person who loved taking care of people. Mrs. Lopes is survived by her loving daughter Valerie Tower and her husband William of Raynham, her grandchildren, William Tower and wife Christine, Kelly Tower, Shawn Tower and wife Sandra, Kyle Farland and husband Robert as well as 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Laura was also the mother of the late Kathleen Lopes, sister of the late Manuel Vieira, Jr, John, Joseph, Antone and George Vieira, Beatrice Couite, Mary Contildes and the late Stella Cambra. Lauras funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Ann Church, Raynham. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 26 th from 4 to 7pm in the Silva Funeral Home. (Additional Parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the Funeral Home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary