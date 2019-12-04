|
Laurie Ann (Susol) Zilch, 57, a lifelong resident of Taunton, passed away in her home with her beloved chow Sara by her side on October 22, 2019. She was a graduate of Taunton High School and Southeastern Massachusetts University. Laurie was a communicant of the Christ Community Church in Taunton. She helped serve holiday meals to the needy until a leg injury would no longer allow it, and really enjoyed the year she participated in Mission work in Peru. She worked at Marion Manor to help care for her grandmother Derilda who was a resident there. She was also employed at Putnams Hallmark prior to working several years at Rand McNally in both the Bindery and Customer Service departments. When her mothers health declined and caregiving was needed, Laurie then worked part-time at Chamberlain School and Filenes before leaving the work world for good to care for her mother full time. Lauries mother was her lifelong best friend and her dogs were her children. She loved feeding the squirrels and birds that visited her backyard. In her younger years, she loved going to concerts as well as spending time with her nieces and nephew. She loved playing logic, card and word games, fine art, theatre, museums, reading, cooking, studying the bible, watching football, and watercolor painting. Laurie was predeceased by her mother, Claire (Reilly) Susol, father Ferdinand Susol, brother Glenn Susol, former husband Wayne Zilch and her beloved fur-babies Sam, Nikki, Buster Brown, Rocky, Foxy and Baby Ruth. She is survived by her brother, Brian E. Susol & wife Brenda (Levasseur) of Taunton; nephew Brian J. Susol & wife Shannon (McGoogan) of Taunton; Nieces (goddaughter) Kristy (Susol) Jones & husband Andrew of West Ossipee, NH, and Kathy Susol of Raynham; 1 grand-nephew,2 grand-nieces, and several extended family members. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Riendeau-Mulvey funeral home in Taunton from 4:00-7:00 PM. There will be a short prayer service from 6:30-7:00 PM. ln lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lauries name to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W Water St., Taunton, MA 02780. For directions or to leave an online condolence please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019