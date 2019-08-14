|
|
Lawrence J Menard, age 91, formerly of 47 Waverly St., Taunton, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the beloved husband of the late Delia M. (Chesley) Menard, who recently died on June 5, 2019. Born in Taunton, MA on January 2, 1928, he was a loving son of the late Henry and Helen (Rec) Menard. Lawrence was a tool maker at Mount Vernon Silver Co. in Attleboro for many years before retirement. He is survived by his devoted daughters: Sandra Menard of Las Vegas, NV, Sharon Menard of Berkley, Susan Slivinski of Taunton, and Sheila Abreau and her husband Anthony of Taunton. He was the dear brother of Helen Correia, Bertha Florence and Henrietta Duarte all of Taunton. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend services at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 535 Williams St., North Dighton on Saturday, August 17th at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Taunton Memorial Funeral Home, 8 Crapo St., Taunton. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019