Leanne F. (Joubert) McCrohan, 86, of Berkley passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward McCrohan. Born in Dighton; Leanne was the daughter of the late Francis and Irene (Macomber) Joubert. A graduate of Taunton High School class of 1951; she went on to work as a seamstress for Robinson Curtain Factory for many years. Mrs. McCrohan was a member of Berkleys Council of Aging, the Berkley Senior Group, and the Happy Hearts Club. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was an avid bingo player. She leaves behind her daughters; Susan Brunelle, Ellen Bodreau, and Karen McClaren, sons; David McCrohan, Richard McCrohan, Edward McCrohan Jr, and Kenneth McCrohan, fourteen grandchildren, and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister Judith Charette, and brothers Terry Joubert and Thomas Joubert. A Graveside Service will be held for Mrs. McCrohan on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10am in the Fox Cemetery, Berkley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the cemetery. Calling Hours for Leanne will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Facial Coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home and cemetery at all times.