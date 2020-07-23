1/
Ledora Soitos
Ledora (Isidorio) Soitos, age 99, passed away at Marian Manor on July 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis S. Soitos. Mrs. Soitoss funeral will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at St. Marys Square) Taunton with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Annunciation of the Lord Church, Taunton. Burial will be held privately. For an full obituary , for expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
