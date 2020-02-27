|
Lee (Araujo) Lopes, 100 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Fall River Jewish Home. She was the wife of the late TPD Patrolman Anthony S. Lopes. Lee was the daughter of the late Gregorio and Conceicao (Melin) Araujo. She was also predeceased by her son Anthony G. Lopes and by her five siblings; Lillian Carvalho, Delta Silvia, John Araujo, Gloria Leal and Gregory Araujo Jr. Lee graduated from Taunton High School, class of 1938. She worked at Texas Instruments for many years and retired from there. While working there she was a member of the golf team and also the bowling team. She enjoyed reading, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, going on bus trips, especially every winter when a group of friends would go to New York City. Survivors include, her son, William J. Lopes and his wife Karen of New Port Ricey, FL and daughter Linda (Lopes) Goudreau and her husband Roger of Taunton; her grandson Kerry J. Bernardino and wife Jodi of Conway, South Carolina; her four great grandchildren; Jonathan R. Bernardino and wife Chrissy, Lauren E. Bernardino, Nicholas A. Bernardino and fiance Kelly Costa and Megan J. Bernardino and three great great grandchildren; Mia Bella, Nicholas Jack and Harper Elizabeth as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lee was a very loving and giving person and was loved by everyone that knew her. A funeral home service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 11am. Visitation is prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020