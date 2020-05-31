Lena Santos
Lena Santos (Antunes) 93, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Longmeadow of Taunton. She was the loving wife of the late Charles "Chips" Santos. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily (Lourenco) Antunes. She worked as a clerk at the former Fernandes Supermarket and the Raynham and Taunton Dog Track for forty years. Lena loved the New England Patriots, shopping and traveling. She was also a communicant of Saint Anthony Church in Taunton. She leaves her children, Charles Santos, Jr., and his wife, Debra, of Taunton, Donald Santos, and his wife, Alice, of Attleboro, Stephen Santos, and his wife, Angela, of Taunton, and Diane Turner, and her husband, Ted, of Raynham; eight grandchildren, Ericka Santos, Kyle Santos, Stephen Santos, Paul Santos, Melissa Santos, Jessica Grabau, Chelsea Brown, and Cameron Spillane; and ten great grandchildren. Lena was the mother of the late Ronald Santos and the sister of the late Anibal Antunes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9:00 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Everyone may meet directly at church and are asked to park in the back parking lot, please wear masks when entering the church. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Visiting hours have been respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Bentley University | Ronald Santos Memorial Scholarship Fund and sent to Attn: University Advancement Office, Bentley University, 175 Forest Street, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com

Published in Taunton Gazette on May 31, 2020.
