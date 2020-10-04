1/1
Lenore Cardoza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenore Cardoza, 62 of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2020. Lenore is survived by her husband John of Taunton, daughter Julia of Quincy, son John of New York City, her mother Reba Firsching of Montgomery, PA and her sister Karen Kratzer of Montgomery, PA along with many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Lenores family is planning to host a celebration of her life when it is safe to do so. To view her full obituary, and for updated services, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved