|
|
Leonard Delano Nelson, Jr. 60 of Taunton Ma. passed away suddenly from a brain aneurism at Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston on Monday October 28, 2019 at 6:51 pm. He was born in 1959 in Harrisburg PA. His parents are Leonard Sr. and Joan Quaker (deceased) and stepmother Irene (Spence). He was married 40 wonderful years to his wife Kathy (Herman), his high school sweetheart. He is also survived by (Sister) Lori Cashman and (Brothers) Shawn, Jeff & Jamie Nelson and their children. Lenny found his calling as a minister with the Reformed Catholic Church, he became a Priest and then Bishop. He performed hundreds of wedding ceremonies over the past 10 years. He was Police Chaplain in Taunton for 10 years, he performed Church Services, had a passion for working with the homeless, helped start up the Teen Foundation, was a big part of the Taunton Drug Force and the Clergy Association. Lenny was also a 32nd degree Mason at the King David Masonic Lodge and volunteer for TEMA (Taunton Emergency Management Agency.) He has helped so many people and is so loved by everyone. Kathy feels blessed to have had a 40-year Storybook Marriage. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Lennys life will be held at the First Parish Church, Taunton MA at 1030am on Friday, November 15, 2019. Please wear something red in his honor. Visit our website okeefewade.com to sign our online guestbook, obituaries & directions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: RCCI (Reformed Catholic Church Inc), 6 Settlers Rd, Taunton MA 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019