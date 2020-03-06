|
|
Liberty Filomena (Alegi) Flannery, 94, of Naples, FL. passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late MA State Representative Charles L. Flannery. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Amedeo and Fortunata (Palazzi) Alegi. Libby was a longtime member of the Sons of Italy Peter B. Gay Lodge and parishioner of Sacred Heart /Annunciation of the Lord Church. She most enjoyed the times she helped her husband Charlies campaign, knocking on doors to get out the vote across the City of Taunton. She also worked as a secretary at the Taunton District Court and Taunton High School. Libby is survived by her loving son Brian Flannery of Naples, FL, and was the mother of the late Charles T Flannery and Patricia Flannery. Her loving grandchildren Nico Flannery-Pitcher & husband David Pitcher of Swampscott; Charles Cash Flannery & fiance Nicole Rowley of Pocasset; Andrea Nickerson & husband Patrick of Manchester, ME; Laura Sciortino & husband Daniel of Falmouth; Katy Mehrtens & husband Michael of Falmouth; and Abram Faria & wife Cathryn of Bourne. Great-grandmother to Johanna and Dashel Mehrtens, Henry and Cordelia Sciortino; Seamus and Oz Faria and Liberty Nickerson. She was the sister of the late Americo Alegi, Elena Dennen, Prudence Smith and Ada Violette. She was a loving aunt and cousin to the extended Alegi and Flannery families. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Monday, March 9th at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Annunciation of the Lord Church in Taunton at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7 Pm. Interment St Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website, okeefewade.com to sign our online guestbook, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020