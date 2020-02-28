|
|
Lillian (Souza) Ferris, 91, of Taunton passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. She was the beloved wife of the late Antone Ferris. Lillian was born in Berkley, the daughter of the late Charles and Deolinda (Alves) Souza. She was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1946. Mrs. Ferris worked as a clerk for the Taunton Superior Courthouse for twenty years before retiring in 1985. Mrs. Ferris enjoyed traveling abroad, knitting and working in her garden. Lillian and her sidekick Tony were avid campers and visited all fifty states. She cherished the time she spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors are a daughter; Susan (Ferris) Burt of Taunton; two sons; Anthony Skip Ferris and his wife Anne Marie of Bourne, and Alan Ferris and his wife Debra of Taunton,, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Edna Ribiero, and Nat Souza and a brother Charles Souza,. Calling Hours for Mrs. Ferris will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave, Taunton. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Memorial Donations in Lillians memory may be made to the 311 Arsenal Street Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020