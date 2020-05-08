|
Linda D. Valle (Cox/Soule), Age 70, passed away May 5, 2020 unexpectedly at her home in Seekonk. Linda was born in Boston and was the daughter of the late Milton Soule and the late Eleanor D. Soule. Linda resided in Seekonk for that last few years but previously lived in Rehoboth and Raynham. She was the loving wife for 33+ years to Louis M. Valle of Seekonk. The mother of the late Lisa Cox, Frank Cox of Whitman, Craig Cox and his wife Helen of Rehoboth, and Mark Cox of Rehoboth. The adored grandmother to Ashley McGlynn of NC, Keigan Cox, Blake Cox, Brendan Cox, Kayla Cox, Haylee Cox, and Anthony Valle of SC. The great grandmother to Gabriel Tulip of NC. Linda also leaves her brother Bruce Soule and his longtime partner Cecilia Nhu Ta both of Saugus and stepdaughter Laurie Berggren of West Roxbury. Linda (affectionately known as Nan) loved spending time at the beach with Lou (Pup) and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family who she loved beyond words. Linda will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be private at the request of the family. "For if you always think of me, I will have never be gone." Arrangement by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website okeefewade.com to sign our online guest book, obituaries & directions. O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home Taunton 508 823 3371 Please run on Friday with photo Taunton Gazette
