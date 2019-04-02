Linda M. (Theriault) Marques, 71, of East Taunton passed away surrounded by loving family on 3/30/19 after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of 50 years to Joseph Marques, Sr. Linda was born in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late Roland Theriault and Lorraine (Garceau). Linda enjoyed camping on the beach with friends in Provincetown, playing cards and games with dear friends and visiting and attending events at Foxwoods with her beloved sister Lorrie. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and never took a moment for granted. She always lived by the notion that as long as everyone was together then nothing else mattered. She lived her life to love her husband, children, sister, grandchildren and family. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children Doreen Martin and her husband Joseph of Swansea, Joseph Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Taunton; sister Lorrie Nickou of East Taunton; Grandchildren Jordan, Ryan and Taylor and Niece Janelle. Linda is also survived by a loving extended family of numerous step children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Holy Family Parish, 372 Middleboro Ave, East Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Cedar Knoll Cemetery East Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary