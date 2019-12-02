|
Linda (Dull) Mello, in Boston, November 29, 2019, the wife of the late Michael Mello, died at Brigham and Woman's Hospital after a long battle with cancer at the age of 68. Born in Taunton, Linda was the daughter of the late Harold and Stella (Zagrodny) Dull. She was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1969 and was a retired school bus driver for the Town of Raynham. Linda was a devoted member of the Girls Inc. of Taunton, she was on the Board of Trustees where she passionately served since 2003. She received the organization's Love of Life Award in 2015 for inspiring others to be strong, smart and bold. She is considered by many to be their greatest advocate. Linda also a member of the Taunton Garden Club where she served on the board. She enjoyed raising money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Inst. and the Jimmy Fund Walk; she also enjoyed Gardening, Crafting, Reading, the Beach and spending time with her family and friends. Linda was the mother of Sheri Mello of Walpole. Sister of Mary Donovan and her husband Jim of Taunton, Delores Green and her husband Joel of Boca Raton, FL and the late Edward Dull. Linda was the niece of Diane Zagrodny of Medford and aunt of Edward Donovan of Taunton and Tim Donovan and his wife of Wareham. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Wednesday, December 4, from 5 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at the Annunciation of the Lord Church in Taunton at 11 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations in Linda's memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA, 02445-7226. Linda would like to extend her sincerest gratitude to her family and friends for a lifetime of love, friendship, and prayers. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019