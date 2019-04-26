Lionel P. Morris, 69, of Taunton passed away suddenly at home on April 8, 2019. He was a 1969 graduate of Taunton High School. After high school he then served in the United States Army as a SP4 with the 385 Sig. Company, attached with the 25th Infantry in Vietnam and 772 MP National Guard in Taunton for 7 years. During his service he was awarded many medals. Prior to his retirement in 2004, he had been employed as a shift supervisor at Paul E. Dever State School/S.R.S. for 34 years. He also worked part-time as a Home Health Care with the Visiting Nurses. Lionel was a member of the VFW post 611, life member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 57 of Taunton, and member of Taunton Art Association. He enjoyed painting, reading, travel, crafting and spending time with his cats. Mr. Morris is survived by his son Jeffrey S. Morris, brothers; David A. Morris, Ronald J. Morris and his kid brother Walter M. Morris, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He also leaves his cherished loving longtime friend and family Jo-Anne Perry and her husband Philip, their 3 daughters and husbands. Lionels funeral with visitation will be held privately. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary