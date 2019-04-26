Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Resources
More Obituaries for Lionel Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lionel P. Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lionel P. Morris Obituary
Lionel P. Morris, 69, of Taunton passed away suddenly at home on April 8, 2019. He was a 1969 graduate of Taunton High School. After high school he then served in the United States Army as a SP4 with the 385 Sig. Company, attached with the 25th Infantry in Vietnam and 772 MP National Guard in Taunton for 7 years. During his service he was awarded many medals. Prior to his retirement in 2004, he had been employed as a shift supervisor at Paul E. Dever State School/S.R.S. for 34 years. He also worked part-time as a Home Health Care with the Visiting Nurses. Lionel was a member of the VFW post 611, life member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 57 of Taunton, and member of Taunton Art Association. He enjoyed painting, reading, travel, crafting and spending time with his cats. Mr. Morris is survived by his son Jeffrey S. Morris, brothers; David A. Morris, Ronald J. Morris and his kid brother Walter M. Morris, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He also leaves his cherished loving longtime friend and family Jo-Anne Perry and her husband Philip, their 3 daughters and husbands. Lionels funeral with visitation will be held privately. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva Funeral Home Inc
Download Now