Lois B. Cyr passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Roland R. Cyr. Lois was born on February 17, 1915 in Brockton and was the daughter of the late Frank and Emma (Pond) Cheney. Lois was a lifetime member of the Christ Congregation Church of Brockton. When Lois was younger her sisters and her worked in Winter Park Florida in a private hotel for the winter season. She then worked as a self employed house keeper in the Avon - Brockton area. Lois lived in Avon where she raised all her four children. Later in her life she sold the house and moved to Brockton with her sister Mildred. She was always close to her brothers and sisters, which I think kept them healthy and happy into their later years also. When she was 102 she moved to Somerset to be closer to her family for a fuller life. She stopped driving at 100 years old. She loved having breakfast out, car rides no matter where, travel to visit her sons, desserts, massages and her family and friends. Lois was always first on sending cards and smiles. Grandkids memories will include her at the ocean floating or her love of the hot tub. She was out almost every day and lived alone. She was in good health until two weeks before her passing. She believed the great care of Dr. Michalacos allowed her to have such a long healthy life. She is survived by her son, Paul Cyr and his wife Anita of WA, her daughter Cheryl Mann of Berkley and her daughter - in-law Donna Cyr of TX; 19 grandchildren, 35 great - grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Brian Cyr and Donna Leonard; and sister of the late Norman and Merton Cheney, Mildred Cheney, Ethel Carberry and Irene Milani. Nana to the late Tina Alexander. Her burial and celebration of her life in July will be private. Arrangement have been entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home in Taunton. Donations in her memory may be made to the MA 473 South St W., #13, Raynham, MA 02767. To light a memorial candle or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.hathaway funerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary