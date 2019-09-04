|
Lois M. (Guest) Achtelik, 83, of North Dighton, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Morton Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Achtelik. Lois was born in Farmington, Maine the daughter of the late Ambrose T. And Loretta M. (McGinley) Guest. Lois graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Portland, Maine as a registered nurse. Mrs. Achtelik worked for over thirty years in the maternity unit at Morton Hospital. Lois cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Mrs. Achtelik was a communicant and prayer group member at Saint Nicholas of Myra Church She loved to read along the Cape Cod Canal, being outdoors especially at the beach, attending local garden club meetings and was an avid New England sports fan. Survivors are two daughters: Mary F. Dean and her husband Billy of Monument Beach, MA; Kathleen M. Ribera and her husband Paul of Hummels- town, PA; a son: Robert B. Achtelik of North Dighton, MA; three grandchildren: Angela, Paul, and Jonathon; great grandchildren; Boston, Jaelyn, Brady, Jaxson, Jocelyn, Ella, Harrison and Brycen; three sisters: Mary Conneen of Yarmouth, ME; Terri Ayer of Cumberland Center, ME and Retta Choate of The Villages, FL; two brothers: John Guest of Somers, NY; Ray Guest of Leeds, ME; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Stephen and Gregory Guest. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 8:30am to 10am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 am in Saint Nicholas of Myra Church, 499 Spring St., North Dighton. Burial to follow in Saint Francis Cemetery, Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019