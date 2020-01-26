|
|
Loretta Gracia, age 92, formerly of North Dighton, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Wedgemere Health Care of Taunton. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick W. Gracia. Born in Taunton, MA she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Fannie (Julio) Crowninshield. Educated in Taunton schools, she graduated from Taunton High School in 1945. Loretta worked at Mansfield Chocolate Factory after High school, later opening her own diner in Dighton. She was also a school bus driver for many years. Loretta was an avid reader. Loretta is survived by her brother Francis H. Crowninshield and his wife Joanne, grandchildren; Rachel Ann Gracia and Adam Ross Garcia. She was the mother of the late Frederick W. Gracia, Jr., and sister of the late Joseph Crowninshield, Edward J. Crowninshield, and Eileen Perry. Mrs. Gracias funeral with visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:00am from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Mary's Square), Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Nicholas of Myra Church, 499 Spring St., North Dighton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a candle, visit www. silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020