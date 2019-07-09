Lorette V. (Larocque) Alegi, 81, of Taunton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She departed with dignity on her journey to heaven at her home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with lymphoma. She was married to her high school sweetheart Gilbert F. Alegi for for sixty-one years. Lorette was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Theodore and Ida (Lafleur) Larocque. She began working as a punch key operator at Reed and Barton Silversmiths. Mrs Alegi then raised her family and eventually resumed her working career as the C house secretary at Taunton High School, a position she held for twenty-one years. Lorette treasured her position, having the opportunity to guide students that sought her advice. Mrs. Alegi was a member of Saint Marys Womens Guild and upon retirement, a member of the Weir Senior Citizens. Lorette was a loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was being a part of their lives and accomplishments. Lorettes family wishes to acknowledge the special and compassionate care that Massachusetts General Hospital and Hope Health Hospice provided. Survivors besides her husband, are a son: Gilbert L. Alegi and his wife Deborah of Raynham; two daughters: Joan Feeney and her husband Thomas of Norfolk; Karen Pineo and her husband Douglas of Taunton; seven grandchildren: Brandon and Abigail Alegi of Raynham; Emily, Kelly and Katie Feeney of Norfolk; Hailey and Lyndsey Pineo of Taunton; a twin sister and best friend: Lorraine Miller and her husband Jack of Taunton; a brother: Henry Larocque and his wife Jennifer of Raynham; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rachel Hoffman. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Marys Church, 114 St Marys Square, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Published in Taunton Gazette on July 9, 2019