Lorraine E. (Bradshaw) Marcos, 94 of Middleboro, MA passed away July 14, 2019 after a 3 month illness at Kimwell Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fall River. She was the wife of the late Antone V. Tony Marcos. Born July 3, 1925 in Taunton she was the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Gould) Bradshaw. Lorraine was a graduate of Taunton High School and had been a long time resident of Middleboro. Lorraine and her husband Antone (Tony) worked very hard and were the original owners of Poquoy Brook Golf Course in Lakeville from 1964 to 1990. She was a member of the Lakeville and Middleboro Senior Centers and the Red Hat Society of Middleboro. She also loved to play bingo, play cards and the slots at Foxwoods. She was the loving mother of Richard Rick Marcos and his wife Karen of Lakeville and Raymond Marcos of Florida and beloved grandmother of Renee D. Marcos of Taunton. She was also the sister of the late Alice Bradshaw, Elaine Fierra and Lawrence Bradshaw. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9 - 11 AM in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, MA followed by a graveside service at 11:20 in Sampson Cemetery in Lakeville, MA. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 17, 2019