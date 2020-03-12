|
Lorraine F. (Foley) Conaty, 88, of North Dighton passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Henry J. "Harry" Conaty, the daughter of the late George and Josephine (Bellerose) Foley, and the sister of the late George "Cy" Foley. Lorraine was born in Taunton, graduating from St. Marys grade school and high school. She was a graduate of St. Annes Hospital School of Nursing in Fall River, ending her 33-year career as the 2nd shift nursing supervisor at Morton Hospital. Lorraine was a long-time communicant of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church in North Dighton. She was a co-owner, with her husband, Harry, of the former Conaty Oil Company. Lorraine enjoyed travelling to Cabo San Lucas for whale watching, camping the beaches of the Atlantic Coast and staying at Horseneck Beach Campground. She also enjoyed dancing and hosting clam boils by the pool. In recent years, Lorraine was an avid knitter and dedicated fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Lorraine leaves her daughter Carol M. Lehmann and husband, Thomas, of Westbrook, CT; her son Henry J. "Hank" Conaty, Jr. and wife, Sandy, of Dighton; and her son John W. Conaty and husband John Gunderson, of Jersey City, NJ; and the mother of the late Timothy E. Conaty. She also leaves 6 grandchildren Allison Sabat, Melissa Zaparanik, Kristin Giles, Scott Lehmann, Amy Madeiras, and Matthew Conaty as well as 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-6 PM. Funeral proceedings will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 AM in St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 499 Spring St., North Dighton, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to a . For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www. r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020