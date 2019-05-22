|
|
Lorraine V. (Dumoulin) Brennan, age 97 of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019. She was the loving wife of the Late Robert H. Brennan. Born on December 10th, 1921 to the late Eva (Desrosiers) and Albert Dumoulin. Lorraine was raised and educated in Berkley / Dighton and was a graduate of Dighton High School. A longtime city resident, and prior to her retirement, Lorraine was a Clerical Worker in the Photography Dept. for Reed and Barton Silversmiths for many years. Mrs. Brennan was a member of the Harmonettes Vocal Group, Friends of the Taunton Library, and a parishioner of the Former Immaculate Conception Parish in Taunton. Well known in the community, she often enjoyed daily walks around her neighborhood greeting the many friends she made throughout the years. Mrs. Brennan also enjoyed reading, baking cookies and took pride in her skill at refinishing and reupholstering furniture. Her greatest passion of all was spending time with her loving family. She was the beloved mother of Phyllis A. Brennan, of Taunton, Robert H. Brennan Jr. and his wife Madeline, of Sebastian FL, Richard D. Brennan and his wife Marianne, of Taunton and the Late Paul M. Brennan of Taunton. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and great grandmother of 14 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and was the sister of the late Olive Pat Densmore. Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home on Friday, May 24th 2019 from 9-10AM with a service to follow in the Funeral Home at 10AM. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www.memorialcremation.com. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made in Mrs. Brennans name to a .
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 22, 2019